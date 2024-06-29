Left Menu

Sanjay Singh Skips Court Hearing Amid Parliament Session

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh missed a court appearance in a 2021 COVID-19 norms violation case due to his obligations in the ongoing Parliament session. The court has rescheduled the hearing for July 6, as Singh's absence was explained through an application filed by his advocate.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh failed to attend a court session on Saturday concerning a 2021 COVID-19 norms violation. His advocate cited preoccupation with the ongoing Parliament session as the reason for his absence.

The court has postponed the matter to July 6. During the last hearing, a bailable warrant was issued against Singh for missing multiple sessions, with June 29 initially set for the next hearing.

The violation case stems from an April 2021 FIR alleging Singh held a public meeting amid the COVID-19 pandemic without local administration's permission, involving around 50 attendees. The gathering contravened the Epidemic Act and Election Code of Conduct. While others accused were granted bail, Singh has yet to appear in court.

