Engaging Dialogue Ahead: AAP Leaders Meet Vice President

Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday at his residence.

In a social media post, Kejriwal conveyed that the meeting was intended to inquire about Dhankhar's health and extend prayers for his well-being. Confirmation of the meeting also came from the Vice President's office through a respective post.

With the Monsoon Session commencing Monday, the atmosphere is expected to be charged with key issues on the opposition's agenda. Earlier today, the central government organized an all-party meeting to foster cooperation among various parties in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)