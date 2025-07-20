Engaging Dialogue Ahead: AAP Leaders Meet Vice President
Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh of AAP met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for a courtesy visit prior to Parliament's Monsoon Session. Kejriwal extended well-wishes for the Vice President's health. The session, slated for Monday, is anticipated to be contentious. The government sought cross-party cooperation in a preliminary meeting.
Ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh paid a courtesy visit to Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday at his residence.
In a social media post, Kejriwal conveyed that the meeting was intended to inquire about Dhankhar's health and extend prayers for his well-being. Confirmation of the meeting also came from the Vice President's office through a respective post.
With the Monsoon Session commencing Monday, the atmosphere is expected to be charged with key issues on the opposition's agenda. Earlier today, the central government organized an all-party meeting to foster cooperation among various parties in Parliament.
