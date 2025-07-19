AAP Leader Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns: A New Chapter Begins

Anmol Gagan Maan, a prominent AAP leader, has announced her resignation from the Punjab Assembly and her departure from politics. This unexpected decision was communicated to Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Maan, elected from the Kharar constituency, shared her heavy heart and best wishes for the party on social media, hoping for the Punjab government's success. Her resignation marks a significant move away from a career that saw her holding key ministerial portfolios.

Once part of the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet, she was dropped last year along with three other ministers. Maan, also a singer, is known for her popular tracks like 'Suit,' 'Ghaint Purpose,' and 'Sherni.'