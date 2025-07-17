Delhi's Mobile Scandal: AAP Leaders Accused of Lavish Phone Purchases

Delhi's political climate heated up as Home Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of purchasing expensive mobile phones while in office.

Sood claims that costly phones were acquired by the leaders and then retroactively approved, exceeding approved reimbursement limits.

The AAP hit back, dismissing the allegations as baseless and a distraction from BJP's unfulfilled promises to the city's residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)