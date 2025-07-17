Delhi's Mobile Scandal: AAP Leaders Accused of Lavish Phone Purchases
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, of purchasing high-priced mobile phones when in power. AAP refuted these claims, calling them false allegations by the BJP to disguise its shortcomings. The controversy centers around revised ceilings for mobile phone reimbursements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi's political climate heated up as Home Minister Ashish Sood accused AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, of purchasing expensive mobile phones while in office.
Sood claims that costly phones were acquired by the leaders and then retroactively approved, exceeding approved reimbursement limits.
The AAP hit back, dismissing the allegations as baseless and a distraction from BJP's unfulfilled promises to the city's residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
