Pakistan’s Operation Azm-i-Istehkam: A Call for US Support

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States has called for American assistance in the form of small arms and modern equipment to bolster the newly approved counter-terrorism initiative, Operation Azm-i-Istehkam.

The decision to launch this operation was made on June 22 during a high-level committee meeting of the National Action Plan, established in 2014 to eradicate militancy from Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan, while addressing a gathering at the Wilson Centre in Washington, emphasized the necessity of sophisticated arms and communication tools to ensure the success of the mission, which is designed to dismantle terrorist networks aggressively.

As Khan laid out, the operation consists of three key elements: doctrinal, societal, and operational, with the third phase set to be advanced soon.

The initiative is a response to renewed militant threats from the Tehreek-i-Taliban, reportedly operating from Afghanistan.

Khan stressed the importance of strong security ties between Pakistan and the US, advocating for enhanced intelligence cooperation and the resumption of advanced military platforms sales.

The envoy urged that the bilateral relationship should be grounded in practicality, stating that minor issues should not obstruct the broader partnership.

High-level defence dialogues and joint military exercises like Inspired Union-2024 and Red Flag were cited as demonstrations of ongoing cooperation.

Moreover, Khan proposed that the US consider Pakistan a key partner in its diplomatic strategies in Kabul.

Echoing these sentiments, the US State Department has shown support for Pakistan's anti-terrorism measures, emphasizing the need for rule of law and human rights.

