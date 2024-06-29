Andaman Police Destroy Drugs Worth Rs 475 Crore in Massive Disposal Event

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have undertaken a significant operation to destroy seized drugs worth Rs 475 crore, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

The disposal event began on June 26, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, continuing over several days under the supervision of the Drug Disposal Committee chaired by Varsha Sharma, DIG (Law and Order), with input from SP CID Rajeev Ranjan.

Approximately 238.416 kg of methamphetamine, 67.636 kg of ganja, 1.060 kg of cocaine, 21 cannabis plants, 76 grams of charas, 546 bottles of codeine-based syrup, and 553 alprazolam tablets were destroyed at GB Pant Hospital, as per the police statement.

Director General of Police, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, told PTI that the destruction process adhered to all legal procedures and was thoroughly videoed. He urged the community to support anti-drug efforts by reporting drug peddlers and reiterated his directive to officers to trace all registered cases under the NDPS Act for strict action.

