Left Menu

Mumbai to Bengaluru: The Hidden Trail of Cocaine in Bread

A foreign woman was arrested for allegedly concealing and transporting cocaine from Mumbai to Bengaluru in bread covers. She was caught by the Narcotics Control Wing and is in judicial custody. In another incident, two people were arrested in Bengaluru for selling narcotic drugs including hydro ganja and MDMA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:14 IST
Mumbai to Bengaluru: The Hidden Trail of Cocaine in Bread
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A foreign woman was apprehended by police for reportedly disguising 121 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 1.20 crore, in bread covers while traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a private bus, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing executed the recent raid following a tip-off about a woman involved in distributing cocaine within Varthur police station limits. The woman allegedly obtained the drugs from a contact in Mumbai and transported them to predefined locations in Bengaluru. This is suspected to be part of a larger drug-peddling operation.

A separate incident saw the arrest of two individuals from another state, accused of selling prohibited narcotics in Bengaluru. Their apprehension led to the confiscation of 247 grams of hydro ganja and 19 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 26.90 lakh, following an undercover operation by Jalahalli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025