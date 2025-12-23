Mumbai to Bengaluru: The Hidden Trail of Cocaine in Bread

A foreign woman was apprehended by police for reportedly disguising 121 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 1.20 crore, in bread covers while traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a private bus, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing executed the recent raid following a tip-off about a woman involved in distributing cocaine within Varthur police station limits. The woman allegedly obtained the drugs from a contact in Mumbai and transported them to predefined locations in Bengaluru. This is suspected to be part of a larger drug-peddling operation.

A separate incident saw the arrest of two individuals from another state, accused of selling prohibited narcotics in Bengaluru. Their apprehension led to the confiscation of 247 grams of hydro ganja and 19 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 26.90 lakh, following an undercover operation by Jalahalli police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)