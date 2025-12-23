Mumbai to Bengaluru: The Hidden Trail of Cocaine in Bread
A foreign woman was arrested for allegedly concealing and transporting cocaine from Mumbai to Bengaluru in bread covers. She was caught by the Narcotics Control Wing and is in judicial custody. In another incident, two people were arrested in Bengaluru for selling narcotic drugs including hydro ganja and MDMA.
- Country:
- India
A foreign woman was apprehended by police for reportedly disguising 121 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 1.20 crore, in bread covers while traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru on a private bus, according to reports on Tuesday.
The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Narcotics Control Wing executed the recent raid following a tip-off about a woman involved in distributing cocaine within Varthur police station limits. The woman allegedly obtained the drugs from a contact in Mumbai and transported them to predefined locations in Bengaluru. This is suspected to be part of a larger drug-peddling operation.
A separate incident saw the arrest of two individuals from another state, accused of selling prohibited narcotics in Bengaluru. Their apprehension led to the confiscation of 247 grams of hydro ganja and 19 grams of MDMA valued at Rs 26.90 lakh, following an undercover operation by Jalahalli police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ambitious Expansion: Bengaluru Metro to Triple by 2027
Enhanced Safety: Bengaluru Police Teams Up with Uber and Ola
Fortis Expands Bengaluru Footprint with People Tree Hospital Acquisition
Arrests Made in Shocking Bengaluru Assault Case
India Post Opens Karnataka’s First Gen Z-Themed Post Office in Bengaluru