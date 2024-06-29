Tragic Murder in Solan: Jharkhand Woman Found Dead, Suspect Arrested

In a shocking incident, police arrested a 27-year-old man named Jitu for allegedly murdering a Jharkhand native woman in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. The woman's lifeless body, discovered by her children upon their return from school, bore multiple stab injuries, prompting an immediate police investigation.

According to Solan SP Rajkumar Chandel, the suspect was apprehended within six hours from the Solan market based on the victim's call records. Jitu, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, has since confessed to the crime, claiming he had spoken to the victim before committing the act.

Both the accused and the victim were originally from Jharkhand and resided close to each other. Police have recovered two kitchen knives, believed to be the murder weapons. The tragic case has been registered under IPC Section 302, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem.

