Left Menu

Tragic Murder in Solan: Jharkhand Woman Found Dead, Suspect Arrested

A 27-year-old man named Jitu has been arrested for allegedly killing a Jharkhand native woman in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The victim's body, found by her children, had multiple stab wounds. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, was apprehended within six hours based on call details.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 16:07 IST
Tragic Murder in Solan: Jharkhand Woman Found Dead, Suspect Arrested
Jitu
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, police arrested a 27-year-old man named Jitu for allegedly murdering a Jharkhand native woman in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. The woman's lifeless body, discovered by her children upon their return from school, bore multiple stab injuries, prompting an immediate police investigation.

According to Solan SP Rajkumar Chandel, the suspect was apprehended within six hours from the Solan market based on the victim's call records. Jitu, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, has since confessed to the crime, claiming he had spoken to the victim before committing the act.

Both the accused and the victim were originally from Jharkhand and resided close to each other. Police have recovered two kitchen knives, believed to be the murder weapons. The tragic case has been registered under IPC Section 302, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024