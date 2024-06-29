Tragic Murder in Solan: Jharkhand Woman Found Dead, Suspect Arrested
A 27-year-old man named Jitu has been arrested for allegedly killing a Jharkhand native woman in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The victim's body, found by her children, had multiple stab wounds. The suspect, who confessed to the crime, was apprehended within six hours based on call details.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, police arrested a 27-year-old man named Jitu for allegedly murdering a Jharkhand native woman in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. The woman's lifeless body, discovered by her children upon their return from school, bore multiple stab injuries, prompting an immediate police investigation.
According to Solan SP Rajkumar Chandel, the suspect was apprehended within six hours from the Solan market based on the victim's call records. Jitu, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, has since confessed to the crime, claiming he had spoken to the victim before committing the act.
Both the accused and the victim were originally from Jharkhand and resided close to each other. Police have recovered two kitchen knives, believed to be the murder weapons. The tragic case has been registered under IPC Section 302, and the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Solan
- Murder
- Jharkhand
- Crime
- Police
- Arrest
- Investigation
- Stab
- Woman
- SP Chandel
ALSO READ
Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district: Police.
Police Seize Two Tankers Stealing Water Amid Delhi Crisis
"Congress engaged in hatching conspiracy": BJP slams arrest warrant against Yediyurappa
Delhi Police bust gang issuing fake caste certificates, Tehsildar among 4 arrested
Rajasthan's Jal Jeevan Mission Scam: Fresh Arrest Made by ED