Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent to Judicial Custody Amid Excise Scam Probe

On Saturday, a court in Delhi placed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under judicial custody until July 12, linked to a corruption case involving the alleged excise scam.

Kejriwal was presented in court by the CBI after his three-day custodial interrogation. The CBI sought a 14-day jail period, arguing it was necessary for the investigation and justice. Special Judge Sunena Sharma approved the request and set the next court appearance for July 12.

Arvind Kejriwal was apprehended by the CBI due to irregularities linked to his government's excise policy. He had been previously arrested on March 21 by the ED for a money laundering case tied to the now-nullified policy, where he was granted bail by a trial court, a decision later stayed by the Delhi High Court.

