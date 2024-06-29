New Criminal Laws Won't Affect Tribal Court Powers, Says Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday assured that the new criminal laws will not impinge on the jurisdiction and judicial powers of the state's tribal council courts.

Slated to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act of 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, three new laws will come into effect on July 1. ''We are replacing three pillars of our criminal justice system—the Indian Penal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Evidence Act—with new laws effective from July 1,'' Sangma told PTI.

He emphasized that the authority of district councils will continue unchanged. In discussions with state officials, it was also highlighted that the laws will not be translated into local languages as English remains the official language.

