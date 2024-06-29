Navy Officer Arrested for Trafficking: Indian Navy Assures Full Cooperation

After the arrest of Lieutenant Commander Vipin Kumar Dagar by Mumbai Crime Branch for his alleged role in trafficking, the Indian Navy pledged full cooperation with law enforcement agencies on Saturday.

A defence spokesperson reaffirmed the Navy's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of conduct among its personnel.

Dagar was arrested in Colaba, south Mumbai, on Thursday for his purported involvement in forging documents to send people to South Korea. Police reported his gang had trafficked 8-10 individuals, charging Rs 10 lakh per person.

A complaint from the Republic of Korea Consulate in Mumbai triggered an internal Navy investigation, unearthing links to a fraudulent visa racket. Consequently, the Indian Navy alerted the Civil Police, leading to a thorough investigation.

Currently, Dagar, the son of an Air Force personnel and a Haryana resident, is in police custody until July 5.

