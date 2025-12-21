Global Seas Meet: Indian Navy to Host International Fleet Review 2026

The Indian Navy is poised to host the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2026 in Visakhapatnam, marking the second time this global maritime event is held there. The IFR 2026 seeks to bolster collective naval security and cooperation worldwide, a senior naval official announced.

The convergence will feature a multilateral naval exercise and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, engaging over 100 nations in fostering interoperability and addressing shared maritime threats. Key areas will include equipment standardization, joint exercises, and maritime threat simulations involving modern technologies like drones and AI systems.

Furthermore, discussions will extend to legal frameworks ensuring navigation freedom and security. The event, highlighting India's maritime vision, will emphasize capacity-building among smaller navies and align global maritime security efforts with regional stability in the Indo-Pacific, as stated by Captain S. Venkatesh Kumar.