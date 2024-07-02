Left Menu

Norwegian Citizen Arrested for Alleged Espionage Tied to China

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of espionage for China, according to NTB news agency. The suspect, whose identity remains undisclosed, faces serious charges related to state secrets and is expected to appear in court. The domestic security agency PST highlights China as a significant intelligence threat.

A Norwegian national has been detained on allegations of spying for China, as reported by Norway's NTB news agency, citing information from the domestic security agency PST.

The unidentified suspect was apprehended on Monday and is slated to appear in court in Oslo. Serious intelligence activities involving state secrets form the crux of the charges.

This arrest aligns with PST's annual threat assessment, which identified China as a major intelligence threat, particularly given the strained China-West relations, China's control over supply chains, and Arctic positioning.

