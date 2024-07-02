Left Menu

Indian Army Departs for 13th India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE

The Royal Thailand Army contingent, also numbering 76 personnel, primarily includes members from the 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of the 4th Division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:04 IST
Indian Army Departs for 13th India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE
Exercise MAITREE serves as a platform for both India and Thailand to exchange best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for conducting joint military operations. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army contingent has embarked on its journey for the 13th edition of Exercise MAITREE, a joint military exercise between India and Thailand. Scheduled from 1st to 15th July 2024, the exercise will take place at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand. The previous edition of Exercise MAITREE was held in September 2019 at Umroi, Meghalaya.

Comprising 76 personnel, the Indian Army contingent is predominantly represented by a Battalion of the LADAKH SCOUTS, supported by personnel from various other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent, also numbering 76 personnel, primarily includes members from the 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of the 4th Division.

The primary aim of Exercise MAITREE is to strengthen military cooperation and enhance joint capabilities in executing Counter Insurgency/Terrorist Operations in both Jungle and Urban environments, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will emphasize high levels of physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills.

Key tactical drills to be practiced during the exercise include establishing a Joint Operation Centre, setting up an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, utilizing Drones and Counter Drone Systems, securing Landing Sites, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, and Demolition of Illegal Structures.

Exercise MAITREE serves as a platform for both India and Thailand to exchange best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for conducting joint military operations. It aims to enhance interoperability, foster camaraderie, and strengthen the bond between soldiers of both nations.

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024