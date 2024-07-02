Indian Army Departs for 13th India-Thailand Joint Military Exercise MAITREE

The Indian Army contingent has embarked on its journey for the 13th edition of Exercise MAITREE, a joint military exercise between India and Thailand. Scheduled from 1st to 15th July 2024, the exercise will take place at Fort Vachiraprakan in Tak Province, Thailand. The previous edition of Exercise MAITREE was held in September 2019 at Umroi, Meghalaya.

Comprising 76 personnel, the Indian Army contingent is predominantly represented by a Battalion of the LADAKH SCOUTS, supported by personnel from various other arms and services. The Royal Thailand Army contingent, also numbering 76 personnel, primarily includes members from the 1st Battalion, 14 Infantry Regiment of the 4th Division.

The primary aim of Exercise MAITREE is to strengthen military cooperation and enhance joint capabilities in executing Counter Insurgency/Terrorist Operations in both Jungle and Urban environments, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. The exercise will emphasize high levels of physical fitness, joint planning, and tactical drills.

Key tactical drills to be practiced during the exercise include establishing a Joint Operation Centre, setting up an Intelligence & Surveillance Centre, utilizing Drones and Counter Drone Systems, securing Landing Sites, Small Team Insertion & Extraction, Special Heliborne Operations, Cordon and Search Operations, Room Intervention Drills, and Demolition of Illegal Structures.

Exercise MAITREE serves as a platform for both India and Thailand to exchange best practices in Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures for conducting joint military operations. It aims to enhance interoperability, foster camaraderie, and strengthen the bond between soldiers of both nations.