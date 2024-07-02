Jurisdiction Debate over Chirag Paswan’s Lok Sabha Election Challenge
The Delhi High Court suggested that a challenge to the Lok Sabha election of Chirag Paswan should be taken to the Patna High Court, as the election pertains to the Hajipur constituency in Bihar. The petitioner, alleging criminal antecedents and sexual assault, has been advised to address jurisdiction issues.
The Delhi High Court has spotlighted jurisdictional boundaries, indicating that a challenge to Chirag Paswan's Lok Sabha election victory in the Hajipur constituency should be made in the Patna High Court. The election petition, set for hearing on August 28, hinges on accusations of concealing criminal antecedents and an alleged sexual assault.
Justice Vikas Mahajan questioned the maintainability of the petition in Delhi, highlighting that the constituency lies in Bihar. Advocate Sidhant Kumar of the Election Commission and Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma backed this stance, noting the petitioner's lack of locus standi as she is neither a voter nor a candidate in the contested constituency.
The petitioner's legal team has been granted time to address jurisdiction concerns. The debate underlines critical nuances in election law, centering on proper legal venues and the eligibility of challengers under the Representation of the People Act.
