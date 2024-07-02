Left Menu

Norwegian Citizen Arrested for Alleged China Espionage

A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, as reported by Norway’s NTB news agency. The identity of the suspect, who is set for a court hearing in Oslo, remains undisclosed. The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about China's intelligence threat, especially within Norway's security community.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 02-07-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 16:52 IST
Norwegian Citizen Arrested for Alleged China Espionage
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Denmark

A Norwegian citizen has been apprehended under suspicion of espionage activities for China, according to Norway's NTB news agency. The arrest was executed on Monday, based on directives from the domestic security agency, PST.

The individual's identity has been withheld, and they are scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday in Oslo. The charges involve serious intelligence activities concerning state secrets, although PST has yet to comment on the case. The suspect's lawyer, Marius Dietrichson, refuted claims that his client was an agent for China.

In its 2024 threat assessment, Norway's security service flagged China as a significant intelligence threat due to escalating tensions with the West and strategic interests in the Arctic. This arrest follows a similar case from 2022, when a suspected Russian spy was detained in Norway. The trial for this case is still pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024