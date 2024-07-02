Norwegian Citizen Arrested for Alleged China Espionage
A Norwegian citizen has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, as reported by Norway’s NTB news agency. The identity of the suspect, who is set for a court hearing in Oslo, remains undisclosed. The arrest highlights ongoing concerns about China's intelligence threat, especially within Norway's security community.
A Norwegian citizen has been apprehended under suspicion of espionage activities for China, according to Norway's NTB news agency. The arrest was executed on Monday, based on directives from the domestic security agency, PST.
The individual's identity has been withheld, and they are scheduled for a court hearing on Tuesday in Oslo. The charges involve serious intelligence activities concerning state secrets, although PST has yet to comment on the case. The suspect's lawyer, Marius Dietrichson, refuted claims that his client was an agent for China.
In its 2024 threat assessment, Norway's security service flagged China as a significant intelligence threat due to escalating tensions with the West and strategic interests in the Arctic. This arrest follows a similar case from 2022, when a suspected Russian spy was detained in Norway. The trial for this case is still pending.
