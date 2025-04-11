Left Menu

A Tale of Love and Legal Reflection: Thevan's Remarkable Court Hearing

A 91-year-old man, Thevan, accused of stabbing his wife Kunjali, 88, after marital tensions, has been granted bail by the Kerala High Court. Despite the serious charges, the court emphasized love and companionship, quoting poetry and encouraging the couple to cherish their bond in their twilight years.

Kochi | Updated: 11-04-2025
  • India

The Kerala High Court granted bail to a 91-year-old man accused of stabbing his 88-year-old wife over allegations of infidelity. The incident sparked legal proceedings, highlighting marital tensions intensified by age and suspicion. The court, in its unusual approach, underscored the enduring bond of the elderly couple, urging them to find solace in their companionship.

The petitioner, Thevan, had been living with his wife Kunjali when accusations of unfaithfulness disrupted their relationship. An altercation on March 21 led to Thevan allegedly attacking Kunjali with a knife, resulting in serious injuries. Arrested the same day, Thevan has been in custody until his bail hearing.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, presiding over the case, skillfully navigated legal principles laced with poetic reflection, citing Malayalam poet N N Kakkad. Emphasizing the depth of long-term love, the court depicted a cherished yet imperfect marriage, hoping for reconciliation and understanding between Thevan and Kunjali.

