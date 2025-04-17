Omar Abdullah Calls for Legal Battle Over Waqf Law Amidst Supreme Court Hearings

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed approval of the Supreme Court's deliberations concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, emphasizing the importance of addressing the concerns of the Muslim community. He conveyed optimism that these issues will be resolved once the Court delivers its verdict.

Abdullah also commented on the pointed questions the Supreme Court posed to the government, particularly regarding the involvement of non-Muslims in Waqf matters. He underscored the necessity of addressing these issues through legal means and condemned recent violence in West Bengal over the Waqf law as counterproductive.

Regarding remarks by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir on Kashmir, Abdullah remarked that such comments were repetitive, calling for a balanced response towards territories occupied by both Pakistan and China. He urged for a focus on legal channels to address geopolitical concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)