Bombay High Court Faces Complex Abortion Case: Woman Seeks Termination at 26 Weeks

A 28-year-old woman approached the Bombay High Court seeking to terminate her 26-week pregnancy, claiming it was 'unwanted'.

According to her plea, she already has a four-year-old daughter and is in the midst of divorce proceedings with her estranged husband. She said she became pregnant while in a relationship with a friend.

'If the petitioner is made to go through the unwanted pregnancy, then there is likelihood of mental and physical anguish and trauma,' the plea stated.

Following this, the high court last week directed a medical board to examine the woman and issue a report on its findings.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Neela Gokhale reviewed the medical board's report on Tuesday, noting it was not in favor of terminating the pregnancy.

The bench asked the woman's lawyer, Tejas Dande, to have the woman review the report and scheduled the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

'The Medical Board has refused the request for termination. The report specifically denied termination saying the woman is not fit for the procedure,' the court noted.

The bench also advised Dande to consult with the woman about the potential risks involved in the termination procedure.

The woman explained in her plea that due to stress in her personal life, she missed her menstrual cycles and subsequently learned about her pregnancy at a later stage.

Under the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, court approval is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond the 24-week gestation period.

