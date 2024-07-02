Left Menu

Tragedy in Hathras: President Murmu Responds to Heart-Wrenching Stampede

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her deep condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in a devastating stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, which claimed at least 27 lives. The incident occurred during a religious congregation, leaving many women and children among the casualties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the loss of lives in a stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras as heart-rending. She extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.

According to the police, the stampede occurred during a religious congregation in a village in Hathras district, resulting in at least 27 fatalities and numerous injuries.

''The news of the death of many devotees, including women and children, in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,'' President Murmu conveyed through a post on X in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

