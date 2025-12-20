Left Menu

Tragedy in Jharkhand: Father's Heartbreaking Journey

In Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, a man had to carry his deceased infant son's body in a bag from the hospital after failing to secure an ambulance. The incident has prompted an official inquiry, as the father had not sought help from hospital staff. Local leaders have condemned the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 20-12-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 15:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has sparked an official inquiry after a father was reportedly forced to carry the body of his deceased four-month-old son in a bag from the hospital to his home. The administration announced the investigation on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar stated that the father had not requested an ambulance, which was not readily available at the Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa. District authorities could have assisted had the father approached them, Deputy Commissioner Kumar informed the press.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed regret over the incident, condemning the lack of basic humanitarian aid. The father's heartbreaking journey followed after the infant died during treatment at Sadar Hospital, after being referred there from a health camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

