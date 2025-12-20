Tragedy in Jharkhand: Father's Heartbreaking Journey

A tragic incident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district has sparked an official inquiry after a father was reportedly forced to carry the body of his deceased four-month-old son in a bag from the hospital to his home. The administration announced the investigation on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar stated that the father had not requested an ambulance, which was not readily available at the Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa. District authorities could have assisted had the father approached them, Deputy Commissioner Kumar informed the press.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed regret over the incident, condemning the lack of basic humanitarian aid. The father's heartbreaking journey followed after the infant died during treatment at Sadar Hospital, after being referred there from a health camp.

(With inputs from agencies.)