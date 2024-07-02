Left Menu

Rajasthan Cabinet Repeals Gandhi Vatika Trust Act; Green Field Airport in Kota Approved

The Rajasthan cabinet has decided to repeal the Gandhi Vatika Trust Act, 2023, originally implemented by the Gehlot government for managing a museum based on Mahatma Gandhi's life. Alongside this, the cabinet approved plans for a green field airport in Kota and flying academies in Kishangarh and other locations.

The Rajasthan cabinet has made a significant move by deciding to repeal the Gandhi Vatika Trust Act, 2023, which was introduced by the previous Gehlot administration for overseeing the 'Gandhi Vatika' museum focused on Mahatma Gandhi's biography.

In addition to this, the cabinet has given the green light for the construction of a 'green field' airport in Kota and the establishment of new flying academies in Kishangarh and other regions. Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore emphasized the development of an aerocity near the Jaipur airport as well.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed reporters that the decision to revoke the Act was due to certain flaws and unnecessary powers granted within it. Nevertheless, the operation of Gandhi Vatika will continue. 'Gandhi Vatika' was inaugurated last year by Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, along with then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

