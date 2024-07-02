Left Menu

West Bengal Government Tightens Vigil Amid Rising Mob Violence

The West Bengal government has directed the police to exercise maximum vigilance and take strict action against those taking the law into their own hands, following several recent mob violence incidents. The government will provide compensation and home guard jobs to the families of the deceased.

Updated: 02-07-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:01 IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday issued orders to the police to exercise maximum vigilance and take strict actions against individuals engaging in vigilante behavior, as confirmed by a senior official.

This directive follows a series of violent incidents across the state, resulting in four fatalities within a week's span. Although the government did not explicitly reference these events, it has committed to offering compensation of Rs two lakh and home guard jobs to the families of the victims.

Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, stated, 'Given the recent unfortunate events, heightened police vigilance and strong legal actions are imperative. The community must also remain alert. While no compensation can truly remedy the loss, these measures aim to provide some economic relief to the affected families.'

The exact number of beneficiaries was not specified by the government. ADG (Law and Order) Manoj Kumar Verma emphasized that the police are instructed to maintain open communication with the public as part of their vigilance efforts.

Verma added, 'All police units are mandated to execute stringent legal actions against any attempts to disrupt law and order in West Bengal.'

The state has recently witnessed multiple lynching and mob attack incidents, including a public flogging in Chopra, Uttar Dinajpur district, involving a couple and a local Trinamool Congress leader, Tajemul Islam.

