Calcutta High Court Orders Stay on Investigation into BJP Workers' FIRs

The Calcutta High Court has issued an interim stay on further investigation of 47 FIRs against BJP workers, following the Lok Sabha elections. The state government has been directed to file a response against allegations of politically motivated complaints.

Justice Amrita Sinha emphasized that further investigation by local police is not required at this stage, considering these FIRs were lodged nearly a month ago. She instructed the West Bengal government to submit an affidavit within a week responding to the petitioners' claims.

The petitioners, including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and nine others, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress workers of filing false FIRs based on political rivalry. The court noted that the complaints were registered by one Basir Ahmed and will decide if the investigation will continue based on the state's counters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)