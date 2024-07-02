Left Menu

Kerala Police Workforce Crisis: An Urgent Call for Reform

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the state police chief to increase manpower to alleviate work pressure and address rising suicide rates among police personnel. The order follows criticism from the opposition UDF and media reports highlighting mental stress and insufficient staff in local stations.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:57 IST
In a significant directive, the Kerala Human Rights Commission has called upon the state police chief to augment manpower in the force. This move aims to mitigate work pressure and curb the alarming rise in suicides among police personnel.

The Commission's order came in the wake of strong criticism from the opposition UDF, who highlighted the increasing suicide rates within the police force. The opposition also noted the growing frequency of personnel seeking voluntary retirement due to work-related stress.

Addressing the issue, the Commission emphasized the adverse effects of mental stress and staff shortages on police efficiency, urging the reformation of staff strength at local police stations.

