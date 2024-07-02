Left Menu

Haiti Police Station Reclaimed Amid Gangs' Violent Assaults

Authorities regained control of a police station in Gressier, Haiti, which had been attacked by armed gangs. The assault, which included burning houses and shooting civilians, caused widespread panic. This comes after the arrival of Kenyan police officers in Haiti to combat criminal gangs.

PTI | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:07 IST
Haiti Police Station Reclaimed Amid Gangs' Violent Assaults
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Authorities have regained control of a police station in Gressier, a district on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. This station had recently been the target of violent attacks by armed gangs. According to Lionel Lazarre, a spokesperson for the police union, the assault on Sunday resulted in an unspecified number of civilian casualties and widespread panic as houses were set ablaze.

In one tragic incident, a bus driver was attacked and shot while on duty. The recent violence follows the arrival of hundreds of Kenyan police officers in Haiti, tasked with assisting local forces in curbing the activities of heavily armed criminal gangs. Social media footage depicted armed men storming the station, shouting anti-government and anti-Kenyan police slogans, and setting the area alight.

Gressier has seen similar violence in the past, notably in May, when armed gangs temporarily seized control of the same police station amid calls for the dismissal and arrest of the police chief. Since late February, gangs have executed coordinated assaults on more than two dozen police stations in Port-au-Prince, focusing on key state infrastructure and spreading fear throughout the community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

Bird Flu Surveillance Gaps Raise New Pandemic Fears

 Global
2
ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

ICC's T20 World Cup XI: Surprise Snub for Virat Kohli

 United Arab Emirates
3
Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

Global Challenge 2024 Aims to Combat Deepfake Threats

 China
4
Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

Current Health News: Bird Flu Concerns, Robot Guide Dogs, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Trade Revolution: Paving the Path Beyond Plastics

SIDQL: Transforming Motion Capture for Ultra-Low Latency and High Accuracy in the Metaverse

New Hope in the Fight Against Sleeping Sickness: WHO’s Updated Guidelines

Empowering Lagos Healthcare: Navigating Benefits and Barriers of mHealth Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024