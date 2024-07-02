Left Menu

DRI Seizes Rs 5 Crore Worth Ganja from Indian Air Passenger at Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested an Indian air passenger at Mumbai international airport, seizing ganja worth Rs 5 crore. Upon arriving from Bangkok, officials intercepted the passenger and discovered 5.34 kg of the substance hidden in vacuum-packed bags. The passenger is now in judicial custody.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant arrest, detaining an Indian air passenger at Mumbai's international airport with ganja worth Rs 5 crore, an official disclosed on Tuesday.

Following specific intelligence, officers from the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit intercepted the passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday. Upon searching his luggage, officials discovered nine vacuum-packed silver packets marked with various fruits, containing 5.34 kg of a greenish lump substance.

A field NDPS (narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) test confirmed the substance as ganja (cannabis). The passenger has since been arrested under NDPS Act provisions and remanded to judicial custody by a local court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

