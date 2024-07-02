Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister Calls for In-Depth Review of New Criminal Laws

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara emphasized the need for comprehensive discussion on the provisions of the new criminal laws, including some that were omitted from the previous Indian Penal Code. He called for patience and adaptation as the police force gets accustomed to the changes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara on Tuesday called for a detailed discussion on several provisions of the recently implemented criminal laws.

Dr. Parameshwara expressed the need for a period of observation regarding certain elements, previously included in the Indian Penal Code, which have been omitted in the new Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), effective from July 1. ''We cannot outrightly reject all the provisions of the new laws. Training has been provided to our police force, but they will need at least two months to adjust,'' he stated. According to Dr. Parameshwara, some provisions warrant extensive debate. ''Certain parts are beneficial. We cannot discard everything. The aim was to modernize laws that were initially introduced during British rule,'' he added. He refrained from focusing on the shortcomings, fearing misinterpretation.

Highlighting issues with past and future cases, Dr. Parameshwara noted, ''Some incidents or cases that were previously registered won't be anymore. We need discussions on whether this is beneficial.'' He pointed out that despite the new law, cases previously registered would continue, but similar future cases would not be registered unless modifications are made. ''We will communicate these issues to the Centre and suggest corrections,'' he concluded.

