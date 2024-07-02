Rudolph Giuliani Disbarred: Former NYC Mayor’s Legal Career Ends
Rudolph Giuliani, once a prominent figure as New York City's mayor and a federal prosecutor, has been disbarred. An appeals court in Manhattan decided on Tuesday, citing his repeated false statements regarding Trump's 2020 election defeat. Giuliani's law license had earlier been suspended for similar reasons.
Giuliani, who had previously seen his New York law license suspended, became the main proponent of Trump's unfounded allegations of election fraud after the 2020 presidential election.
This marks a significant fall from grace for Giuliani, who once stood as a towering figure in both legal and political arenas.
