Tamil Nadu Government Opposes CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy

The Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that the circumstances do not require a CBI investigation into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. Over 60 people have died due to alleged illicit arrack. A comprehensive support system has been extended to affected families, and a commission has been constituted to investigate.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:29 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has formally notified the Madras High Court that transferring the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the CBI is unwarranted. In a status report, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena emphasized that the conditions traditionally necessitating such a transfer are not applicable in this case.

The report was submitted to a division bench in response to a petition by the AIADMK legal wing secretary and the president of Advocates Forum for Social Justice. They had sought a CBI probe into the sale of illicit arrack in Kallakurichi that resulted in 65 deaths.

The state's report stated that the investigation has shown significant progress, and it's too early to deem the probe insufficient. Additionally, a comprehensive support system has been provided to the victims' families, and a commission headed by retired judge Justice B Gokuldas has been established to oversee the inquiry.

