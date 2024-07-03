Left Menu

Presidents Ramaphosa and Biden Commit to Strengthening US-South Africa Relations

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, President Biden congratulated President Ramaphosa on his re-election and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-07-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 20:00 IST
President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for President Biden's commitment and extended an invitation for a State Visit to South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Joe Biden have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the relationship between South Africa and the United States.

In a telephone conversation on Tuesday evening, President Biden congratulated President Ramaphosa on his re-election and the successful formation of the Government of National Unity.

President Biden pledged that the United States will work closely with South Africa's 7th Administration on key areas such as economic growth, job creation, social development, and climate change. Additionally, he expressed support for South Africa's upcoming Presidency of the G20 in 2025, confirming his participation in the G20 meetings and his intention to visit South Africa.

President Ramaphosa expressed his appreciation for President Biden's commitment and extended an invitation for a State Visit to South Africa. The specific dates for the visit will be confirmed by their respective diplomatic teams.

