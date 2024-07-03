Left Menu

Israel Approves Largest West Bank Land Seizure in Over Three Decades

Israel has approved the largest land seizure in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, according to the watchdog group Peace Now. The recent approval covers 12.7 sq km in the Jordan Valley, marking the largest appropriation since the 1993 Oslo accords. This move is likely to exacerbate tensions amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:09 IST
Israel Approves Largest West Bank Land Seizure in Over Three Decades
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel has sanctioned the largest land seizure in the occupied West Bank in over 30 years, according to anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now. The recent approval involves the appropriation of 12.7 sq km (nearly 5 sq miles) in the Jordan Valley, making it the most substantial single appropriation since the 1993 Oslo accords.

This move is expected to further inflame tensions against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The West Bank has already experienced a surge in violence, with frequent Israeli military raids sparking deadly confrontations with Palestinian militants.

The land seizure was discreetly approved last month and only made public on Wednesday. This follows the earlier appropriations of 8 sq km in March and 2.6 sq km in February, making 2024 a peak year for Israeli land seizures in the region, as per Peace Now's data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024