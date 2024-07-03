Israel Approves Largest West Bank Land Seizure in Over Three Decades

In a significant development, Israel has sanctioned the largest land seizure in the occupied West Bank in over 30 years, according to anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now. The recent approval involves the appropriation of 12.7 sq km (nearly 5 sq miles) in the Jordan Valley, making it the most substantial single appropriation since the 1993 Oslo accords.

This move is expected to further inflame tensions against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. The West Bank has already experienced a surge in violence, with frequent Israeli military raids sparking deadly confrontations with Palestinian militants.

The land seizure was discreetly approved last month and only made public on Wednesday. This follows the earlier appropriations of 8 sq km in March and 2.6 sq km in February, making 2024 a peak year for Israeli land seizures in the region, as per Peace Now's data.

