Justice Sarangi Appointed Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court

In a significant legal appointment, Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi has been named the new chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, according to a statement from the law ministry on Wednesday. Previously serving as a judge of the Orissa High Court, Justice Sarangi's elevation comes following a recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium from December last year.

In related news, the ministry announced that Justice Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath, currently a judge of the Kerala High Court, will assume the role of acting chief justice of the Kerala High Court from July 5. This follows the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai, who steps down upon reaching the age of 62.

Furthermore, the ministry also noted the transfer of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar from the Jharkhand High Court to the Rajasthan High Court. Justice Chandrashekhar had previously requested a transfer out of Jharkhand in December last year, which has now been approved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)