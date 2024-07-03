Radical Sikh Preacher Amritpal Singh to Take Oath Amid Parole

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who recently secured a seat in the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency in Punjab, is set to take his oath as a Lok Sabha member on Friday.

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief, currently detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail with nine colleagues under the National Security Act, has been granted a four-day parole to take his oath, officials in Amritsar confirmed.

Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, an Independent MP from Faridkot, announced that Singh will take his oath on July 5. 'I met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his Delhi residence on Wednesday. He confirmed the oath-taking ceremony for July 5,' Khalsa told PTI over the phone.

Khalsa added that all necessary permissions and clearances have been obtained to facilitate Singh's oath-taking in the private chamber of the Speaker.

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Magistrate of Amritsar, Ghamshyam Thori, said, 'Amritpal Singh has been granted parole for up to four days starting July 5 under certain conditions communicated to the Jail Superintendent, Dibrugarh.'

Rajdev Singh Khalsa, a lawyer representing Amritpal Singh, mentioned that Singh had sent a letter via the Dibrugarh jail superintendent to the Amritsar deputy commissioner, who forwarded it to the state government for clearance.

Singh's temporary release was sought under Section 15 of the National Security Act. Running independently, he won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 elections, defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by a margin of 1,97,120 votes.

Amritpal Singh, who styles himself after Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was apprehended on April 23 last year in Moga's Rode village after a month-long manhunt. He had earlier evaded capture by changing vehicles and appearances during an incident in Jalandhar district on March 18.

Punjab Police initiated the crackdown following the February 23 Ajnala incident, where Singh and his supporters clashed with police, leading to multiple criminal charges.

