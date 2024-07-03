Disparity in Election Expenditure Puts MP Engineer Rashid in a Tight Spot
Newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid (Engineer Rashid), currently in jail on terror funding charges, faces a notice over significant discrepancies in his election expenditure report for Baramulla constituency. The election authority seeks clarification within two days. Rashid, on custody parole, risks disqualification if the disparity remains unresolved.
- Country:
- India
Newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, finds himself ensnared in a fresh controversy over discrepancies in his election expenditure report for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency.
Currently incarcerated in Delhi's Tihar Jail on terror funding charges, Rashid has been directed to respond to a notice highlighting a substantial difference between his submitted expenditure register and the shadow register maintained by observers.
Granted a two-hour custody parole to take his oath as a Lok Sabha member, Rashid now faces potential disqualification by the Election Commission if the disparity is not satisfactorily explained within the stipulated deadline.
