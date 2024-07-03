Left Menu

Friendship Turns Fatal Over Leftover Liquor Bottle in South Goa

A 34-year-old man, Alex Coutinho, allegedly killed his friend Lionel Lobo after Lobo took away a leftover liquor bottle post-party in South Goa. The police arrested Coutinho under the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The crime occurred at an under-construction site in Cortalim village.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 18:58 IST
In a shocking turn of events, a 34-year-old man, Alex Coutinho, stands accused of killing his friend, Lionel Lobo, after a dispute over a leftover liquor bottle in South Goa. The incident, which took place at an under-construction site in Cortalim village, has raised questions about the alarming triggers of violent crimes.

The altercation allegedly erupted when Lobo took away a liquor bottle that remained after a party. Enraged, Coutinho picked up a cement block and fatally attacked Lobo, who was sleeping at the site, as detailed by Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant. Blood stains discovered on Coutinho's clothes further incriminated him.

Coutinho has been arrested under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal code, which came into effect on July 1. The case underscores the pressing need for addressing underlying issues that provoke violent behaviors, even among friends.

