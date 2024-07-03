Friendship Turns Fatal Over Leftover Liquor Bottle in South Goa

In a shocking turn of events, a 34-year-old man, Alex Coutinho, stands accused of killing his friend, Lionel Lobo, after a dispute over a leftover liquor bottle in South Goa. The incident, which took place at an under-construction site in Cortalim village, has raised questions about the alarming triggers of violent crimes.

The altercation allegedly erupted when Lobo took away a liquor bottle that remained after a party. Enraged, Coutinho picked up a cement block and fatally attacked Lobo, who was sleeping at the site, as detailed by Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant. Blood stains discovered on Coutinho's clothes further incriminated him.

Coutinho has been arrested under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal code, which came into effect on July 1. The case underscores the pressing need for addressing underlying issues that provoke violent behaviors, even among friends.

