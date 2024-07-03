Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Constable Murdered by Illegal Gravel Transporter

A Rajasthan Police head constable, Khushiram Bairwa, was killed by a tractor driver transporting illegally mined gravel in Tonk district. The incident occurred when Bairwa tried to stop the vehicle. The driver, Javed, hit Bairwa, who later succumbed to injuries. The driver has been arrested.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:59 IST
A Rajasthan Police head constable was tragically killed by a tractor driver transporting illegally mined gravel in the Tonk district, according to officials on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area when Head Constable Khushiram Bairwa, aged 35, attempted to stop the tractor late Tuesday night, police reported.

"Instead of halting the vehicle, the driver struck the head constable, leaving him gravely injured. Bairwa was subsequently referred to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur, where he succumbed to his injuries," stated Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Bhanwarlal Vaishnav.

The tractor driver, identified as Javed, has been arrested, and further investigation is in progress, he added.

Bairwa's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, and he will be cremated with full state honors, the SHO confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

