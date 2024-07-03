Left Menu

Unprecedented Tragedy in Hathras: Villagers Honor Bhole Baba’s Legacy Amidst Controversy

A tragic stampede in Hathras left 121 dead and 31 injured during a 'satsang' led by controversial preacher Bhole Baba. Despite the tragedy, villagers in his native Bahadurnagar, Kasganj district, praise him for his good conduct and refusal to ask for donations. Heavy police presence remains outside his Mainpuri ashram.

PTI | Kasganj | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:39 IST
Unprecedented Tragedy in Hathras: Villagers Honor Bhole Baba’s Legacy Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede in Hathras has claimed the lives of 121 people and injured 31, casting a shadow over the congregation led by the controversial preacher Bhole Baba.

Residents of Bhole Baba's native village, Bahadurnagar in Kasganj district, continue to praise him, emphasizing his refusal to solicit any donations or offerings.

Despite the tragedy, local villagers uphold his legacy, describing his conduct as exemplary and his spiritual gatherings as serene environments. A substantial police force remains stationed outside his Mainpuri ashram, where he is believed to be present, but officials are refraining from commenting on his whereabouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024