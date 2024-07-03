Unprecedented Tragedy in Hathras: Villagers Honor Bhole Baba’s Legacy Amidst Controversy

A tragic stampede in Hathras has claimed the lives of 121 people and injured 31, casting a shadow over the congregation led by the controversial preacher Bhole Baba.

Residents of Bhole Baba's native village, Bahadurnagar in Kasganj district, continue to praise him, emphasizing his refusal to solicit any donations or offerings.

Despite the tragedy, local villagers uphold his legacy, describing his conduct as exemplary and his spiritual gatherings as serene environments. A substantial police force remains stationed outside his Mainpuri ashram, where he is believed to be present, but officials are refraining from commenting on his whereabouts.

