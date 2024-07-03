Left Menu

India-Mongolia Joint Military Drill Strengthens Ties in Umroi

A 14-day joint military exercise, 'Nomadic Elephant,' between the armies of India and Mongolia commenced in Meghalaya's Umroi. The event aims to boost joint counter-insurgency capabilities and features diverse tactical drills. High-ranking officials from both nations attended the event, fostering defense cooperation and bilateral relations.

A 14-day joint military exercise, known as 'Nomadic Elephant,' between the armies of India and Mongolia commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Meghalaya's Umroi on Wednesday, according to a defence release. This marks the 16th edition of the annual training event.

Indian Army personnel from the Sikkim Scouts and other units are participating, while Mongolia is represented by its 150th Quick Reaction Force Battalion. The exercise alternates between the two countries, with the previous edition held in Mongolia in July 2023.

The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Mongolia's ambassador to India, Dambajavyn Ganbold, and Major General Prasanna Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area of the Indian Army. The drill focuses on semi-urban and mountainous operations, including tactical responses to terrorist actions, joint command post establishment, and various specialized operations. The exercise will conclude with a ceremony attended by Mongolia's Chief of General Staff, Major General Gyanbyamba Sunrev, and Indian Army's General Officer Commanding 33 Corps, Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla. The event aims to enhance defense cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

