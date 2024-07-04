Left Menu

Thane Court Sentences Man to 10 Years for Unnatural Sex with Minor

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for having unnatural sex with an 11-year-old boy in 2016. The Special POCSO court found the accused guilty based on witness testimonies and blood evidence. The court also fined him Rs 10,000.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-07-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 11:44 IST
Thane Court Sentences Man to 10 Years for Unnatural Sex with Minor
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a court in Thane district of Maharashtra has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2016.

Judge DS Deshmukh of the Special POCSO court noted that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

The court's order, which was issued on July 2, emphasized the gravity of the crime, further mandating a Rs 10,000 fine to be paid to the victim as compensation. The crime, which occurred on December 24, 2016, involved the victim, an 11-year-old boy, being assaulted by the accused while walking home from a friend's Christmas function. Key witness testimonies and forensic evidence, including matching blood stains, were pivotal in securing the conviction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024