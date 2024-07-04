Thane Court Sentences Man to 10 Years for Unnatural Sex with Minor

In a landmark judgment, a court in Thane district of Maharashtra has sentenced a 28-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2016.

Judge DS Deshmukh of the Special POCSO court noted that the prosecution had successfully established the guilt of the accused beyond any reasonable doubt.

The court's order, which was issued on July 2, emphasized the gravity of the crime, further mandating a Rs 10,000 fine to be paid to the victim as compensation. The crime, which occurred on December 24, 2016, involved the victim, an 11-year-old boy, being assaulted by the accused while walking home from a friend's Christmas function. Key witness testimonies and forensic evidence, including matching blood stains, were pivotal in securing the conviction.

