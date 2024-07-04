Left Menu

ED Arrests Two in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested two liquor businessmen, Arvind Singh and Trilok Singh Dhillon, in connection with a Rs 2,161 crore money laundering case in Chhattisgarh. Allegedly part of a larger excise scam, the duo was detained after police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier apprehended them.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested two liquor businessmen on Thursday in connection with a massive excise scam in Chhattisgarh, involving over Rs 2,161 crore in illicit funds.

Arvind Singh and Trilok Singh Dhillon were detained at Raipur's central jail on July 1 and remanded into ED custody until July 6 by a special PMLA court. Previously, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had apprehended them.

The scam, which allegedly took place between 2019-2022 under Congress rule, implicated former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand among others. Assets totaling Rs 205 crore have been attached by the ED as part of the ongoing investigation.

