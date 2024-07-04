Left Menu

Russian Court Holds French Researcher in Pre-Trial Detention Over Espionage

A Moscow court ruled to keep French researcher Laurent Vinatier in pre-trial detention until Aug. 5. Vinatier, an expert on the former Soviet Union, faces charges of illegally acquiring sensitive Russian military information. Despite his guilty plea, Vinatier insists he never acted against Russia, which he loves.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:36 IST
(Adds background) MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) -

A Russian court on Thursday ruled to keep Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher accused of illegally gathering military information, in pre-trial detention until Aug. 5, the press service of Moscow's courts said. Vinatier, an expert on the former Soviet Union with long experience of working in Russia, faces charges of illegally acquiring sensitive Russian military information that could benefit foreign intelligence services. The offence carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said that Vinatier, 47, had pleaded guilty during questioning. Vinatier was quoted by the state RIA news agency on Thursday as telling his appeal hearing that he had never acted against Russia, a country he was cited as saying he loved.

"I love Russia. My wife is Russian, my friends are all in Moscow. My life is connected with Russia," RIA cited him as telling the court via video link. Vinatier was shown last month on state TV being arrested in a central Moscow restaurant by masked FSB officers.

The arrest of Vinatier, who joins a growing number of Western citizens detained in Russia, was seen by Western diplomats as a signal to French President Emmanuel Macron who has repeatedly urged European leaders to step up their support for Ukraine as Russian forces advance. Macron has denied that Vinatier, an employee of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a Swiss-based conflict mediation group, worked for the French state.

He has described the arrest as part of a disinformation campaign by Moscow and called on Russia to free Vinatier.

