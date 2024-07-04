Left Menu

Congress Workers Block Minister's Visit Amid Fishermen Death Protests

On Thursday, Congress workers protested Union Minister George Kurian's visit to Muthalapozhi, opposing the rising fishermen deaths in the harbour channel. They blocked the minister, citing unscientific construction, and demanded immediate action. The police intervened to disperse the protesters and facilitate the minister's visit.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:18 IST
On Thursday, a group of Congress workers obstructed Union Minister George Kurian during his visit to Muthalapozhi. The minister aimed to investigate the spate of fishermen deaths occurring in the harbour channel.

George Kurian, who oversees minority affairs, fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairying, arrived at the executive engineer's office to review the troubling situation. Muthalapozhi has experienced numerous fatal boat accidents over the years.

The protesters decried the channel's construction as 'unscientific,' a factor they blame for the tragic losses. They claimed they were not informed about the minister's meeting and staged a blockade by sitting on the road and chanting slogans against Kurian.

Agitated voices yelled, stating, 'We don't want such a minister who is not taking any action against the lives lost.' Muthalapozhi is situated at Perumathura, where the Vamanapuram river and Kadinamkulam lake merge into the Arabian Sea.

Amidst the standoff, the police resorted to using force to clear the protesters and ensure the minister could proceed.

