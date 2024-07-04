Left Menu

Jailed Preacher Amritpal Singh On Parole To Take Oath As Lok Sabha Member

Jailed preacher Amritpal Singh has been granted parole to take his oath as a Lok Sabha member in Delhi. During his four-day parole, he is restricted to New Delhi's territorial jurisdiction and prohibited from making any media statements. Singh won the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat from jail.

Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated, has been granted parole to travel to Delhi for taking his oath as a Lok Sabha member. This temporary release includes strict conditions, including a prohibition on leaving New Delhi's jurisdiction and making any media statements.

Singh, who captured the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat during the recent elections while detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, will be accompanied by a contingent of security personnel. His parole period of four days begins on July 5 and includes travel time from Dibrugarh to Delhi and back.

The parole order, issued by Punjab's Amritsar district magistrate, specifies that Singh will not be allowed to make public statements and must remain in New Delhi for the duration of his temporary release. The radical preacher will also refrain from actions detrimental to national security, with additional restrictions placed on his interactions and movements.

