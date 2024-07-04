Jailed Preacher Amritpal Singh On Parole To Take Oath As Lok Sabha Member

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, currently incarcerated, has been granted parole to travel to Delhi for taking his oath as a Lok Sabha member. This temporary release includes strict conditions, including a prohibition on leaving New Delhi's jurisdiction and making any media statements.

Singh, who captured the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat during the recent elections while detained in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, will be accompanied by a contingent of security personnel. His parole period of four days begins on July 5 and includes travel time from Dibrugarh to Delhi and back.

The parole order, issued by Punjab's Amritsar district magistrate, specifies that Singh will not be allowed to make public statements and must remain in New Delhi for the duration of his temporary release. The radical preacher will also refrain from actions detrimental to national security, with additional restrictions placed on his interactions and movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)