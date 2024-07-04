Gauteng Premier Announces New Provincial Cabinet for Seventh Administration

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has unveiled his new Cabinet, set to lead the seventh administration of the provincial government. The announcement was made on Wednesday evening, introducing a team dedicated to creating a prosperous, crime-free, and service-oriented Gauteng.

“Today, we bring to you the new leadership and Members of the Executive Council (MEC), assigned to steer the ship towards a better Gauteng. The team will begin consolidating the election manifestoes of our different parties to develop a shared vision for Gauteng,” said Lesufi.

The new MECs are:

MEC for e-Government: Bonginkosi Dlamini

MEC for Finance and Economic Development: Lebogang Maile

MEC for Education and Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation: Matome Chiloane

MEC for Health and Wellness: Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko

MEC for Roads and Transport: Kedibone Diale-Tlabela

MEC for Human Settlements: Tasneem Motara

MEC for Social Development: Faith Mazibuko

MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development: Vuyiswa Ramokgopa

MEC for Infrastructure Development and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs: Jacob Mamabolo

MEC for Environment: Sheila Mary Peters

Lesufi also announced a strategic shift for the formerly standalone Department of Community Safety, which will now fall under the Office of the Premier to enhance the province's crime-fighting efforts.

“The fight against crime is going to be the centre of this government. We are migrating this responsibility to the Office of the Premier so that we can lead and champion the fight against crime, corruption, and lawlessness,” Lesufi emphasized.

The new provincial executive consists of members from various political parties, forming a Government of Provincial Unity (GPU). The parties represented include the African National Congress, the Inkatha Freedom Party, Rise Mzansi, and the Patriotic Alliance. Other political formations have chosen to operate within the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

Premier Lesufi stressed the importance of unity and cooperation among the diverse political representatives to serve the people of Gauteng effectively. “We accept, without any conditions, the outcome of our elections and the desires of our electorate that all political parties must work together to run our provincial government,” he said.

The Premier assured that the door remains open for any parties willing to join the GPU, highlighting the collaborative spirit needed to govern the province successfully.