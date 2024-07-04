Month-Long Campaign Launched for Timely Redressal of Family Pension Grievances

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), as part of its 100-day Action Plan, has launched a month-long campaign to address family pension grievances from July 1-31, 2024. The campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Hon’ble Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, at the National Media Center, New Delhi, on July 1, 2024.

The campaign has gained significant momentum, successfully resolving several important cases on the Centralized Pension Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) Portal. Some noteworthy cases include:

Grievance of Ms. Bina Tamang - "Sanction of Family Pension to Unmarried Daughter with Arrears After 14 Years": Ms. Bina Tamang, daughter of the late Sh. Pema Tamang from SSB, had not received family pension following her father's death in 2010, despite repeated efforts. She registered a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on June 6, 2023. DoPPW actively pursued her case through physical meetings with the concerned organization. The case, selected for the Special Campaign, was successfully resolved with the payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 20.92 lakh.

Grievance of Ms. Ganga Devi - "Sanction of Additional Pension After 8 Years": Ms. Ganga Devi, widow of the late Sh. Harish Chandra Pandey from the Army, is an 88-year-old super senior family pensioner. According to the rules, she is eligible for additional pension upon reaching 80 years of age. A grievance was registered on the CPENGRAMS portal on May 17, 2024. Her case was included in the Special Campaign and successfully resolved with the payment of arrears totaling Rs. 3.72 lakh.

Grievance of Ms. Tripta Kumari - "Sanction of Revised Pension with Arrears Under OROP After 1.5 Years": Ms. Tripta Kumari, widow of the late Sh. Ashok Kumar from the Army, had not received the One Rank One Pension (OROP) revision effective from July 2019. She registered a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on March 20, 2024. Her case was actively followed up through virtual meetings with the concerned Ministry and was included in the Special Campaign. The grievance was successfully resolved with the payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 7.70 lakh.

Grievance of Ms. Sanjira Devi - "Sanction of Revised Pension with Arrears After 5 Years": Ms. Sanjira Devi, widow of the late Sh. Ram Kripal Singh from the Army, is a super senior pensioner who was not receiving the family pension as sanctioned in her E-PPO, including additional pension. She registered a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on March 1, 2024. Her case was included in the Special Campaign and actively followed up with the concerned Ministry. The grievance was successfully resolved with the payment of arrears amounting to Rs. 6.02 lakh, including additional pension.

Grievance of Ms. Santosh Devi - "Sanction of Revised Pension with Arrears Under OROP After 1.5 Years": Ms. Santosh Devi, widow of the late Sh. Keshar Singh from the Army, was not receiving the revised family pension as per PCDA circular no. 666 dated January 20, 2023. She registered a grievance on the CPENGRAMS portal on April 18, 2024. Her case was selected for inclusion in the Special Campaign, monitored, and successfully resolved with the payment of arrears totaling Rs. 5.1 lakh.

This campaign demonstrates the DoPPW's commitment to timely and qualitative redressal of family pension grievances, ensuring that the concerns of pensioners and their families are effectively addressed.