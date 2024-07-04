Left Menu

CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Discusses Agriculture and Rural Development with Union Ministers

Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured that the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development will provide all possible support for the development of these sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 22:27 IST
CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Discusses Agriculture and Rural Development with Union Ministers
Chief Minister Shri Naidu and Union Minister Shri Chauhan emphasized that the central and state governments are committed to working together for the welfare and empowerment of farmers and rural communities in Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, met with the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi today. Also present were Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

During the meeting, they held productive discussions on agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural development in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured that the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development will provide all possible support for the development of these sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Naidu and Union Minister Shri Chauhan emphasized that the central and state governments are committed to working together for the welfare and empowerment of farmers and rural communities in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was also attended by Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Union Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh.  

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024