CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Discusses Agriculture and Rural Development with Union Ministers

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, met with the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi today. Also present were Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu, and Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani.

During the meeting, they held productive discussions on agriculture, farmers' welfare, and rural development in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan assured that the Ministries of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development will provide all possible support for the development of these sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shri Naidu and Union Minister Shri Chauhan emphasized that the central and state governments are committed to working together for the welfare and empowerment of farmers and rural communities in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting was also attended by Union Agriculture Secretary Shri Sanjeev Chopra, Union Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, and senior officials from Andhra Pradesh.