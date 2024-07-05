Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks CBI's Response on Kejriwal's Bail Plea

The Delhi High Court asked the CBI to respond to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea concerning the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal's advocate, Abhishek Singhvi, argued that Kejriwal is not a flight risk. The hearing is set for July 17, with objections raised by the CBI regarding the procedural approach.

Arvind Kejriwal
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the CBI and scheduled the next hearing for July 17. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, emphasized that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is neither a flight risk nor a terrorist and criticised the CBI for arresting him after he received bail in a related Enforcement Directorate (ED) money laundering case.

However, Advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, objected to Kejriwal approaching the High Court directly without first applying for bail in the trial court. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in connection with the excise policy that was scrapped in 2022 following allegations of corruption and irregularities.

