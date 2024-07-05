Left Menu

Ghana Vice President Urges Transport Operators to Embrace Digital Transformation

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged challenges faced by transport operators, particularly in adapting to technological advancements that impact revenue streams.

05-07-2024
As Ghana looks ahead, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of inclusive growth and formalization within the transport sector. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has called upon leaders and members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and other transport operators to join forces with the government in a concerted effort to modernize Ghana’s public transport system. Speaking at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the GPRTU on July 4th, 2024, in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region, Dr. Bawumia emphasized ongoing initiatives aimed at integrating digital technologies into the transport sector. These include streamlining processes for driver’s license acquisition, vehicle registration, insurance renewal, and the upcoming launch of the Tap n Go ride-hailing system tailored for taxis. Additionally, the introduction of electric buses into public transport is set to enhance cost-effectiveness and profitability for operators.

Highlighting the pivotal role of transport operators in national development, Dr. Bawumia underscored the government’s commitment to supporting sectoral advancements that foster economic growth, social cohesion, and overall quality of life. He expressed confidence that collaborative efforts would ensure these initiatives' success, benefiting both immediate operational efficiencies and long-term sustainable development.

Addressing the conference's theme, "Transitioning from fossil fuels to electric vehicles for a cleaner environment: The Role of Transport Unions for a Digital Economy," Vice President Bawumia outlined plans for procuring approximately 100 electric buses by year-end. Supporting infrastructure such as hybrid charging stations, combining solar and conventional electricity, is also slated for construction to facilitate the shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources in public transport.

Dr. Bawumia acknowledged challenges faced by transport operators, particularly in adapting to technological advancements that impact revenue streams. He revealed plans for a dedicated ride-hailing service for taxis, aimed at mitigating competitive pressures from platforms like Uber. Scheduled for launch in August, this service promises to provide taxi operators with new avenues for revenue generation in the digital age.

Recognizing the Ghana Private Road Transport Union as a pivotal player in the country's transport landscape, Dr. Bawumia urged its leadership to lead by example in embracing these transformative changes. He reiterated the government's commitment to creating an enabling environment that supports innovation and ensures equitable opportunities across all transport unions.

As Ghana looks ahead, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of inclusive growth and formalization within the transport sector. He pledged ongoing government support to ensure that public transport operators benefit from the opportunities presented by the digital economy.

 

