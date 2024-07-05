Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Volnovakha: Ukrainian Shelling Claims Lives

Two people were killed and 15 wounded in Volnovakha, Donetsk, due to Ukrainian shelling, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed regional head. The attack involved U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets and damaged multiple structures. Russian army news outlet Zvezda reported the incident, but Reuters couldn't independently verify the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Tragedy struck the Russian-controlled town of Volnovakha, Donetsk, when Ukrainian army shelling resulted in the deaths of two people, according to Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed regional head.

An additional fifteen people, including a teenager and two employees of Russia's Emergencies Ministry, were wounded in the attack. Pushilin mentioned that U.S.-supplied HIMARS rockets and drones were used.

The attack left several residential buildings damaged. Images and videos from Russian army news outlet Zvezda depicted the aftermath, but Reuters has not independently verified these accounts and Ukraine has yet to comment.

